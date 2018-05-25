The one year anniversary of Memphis in May-hem

Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5. During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind.More >>
It's a battle featuring Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
This weekend is not just about honoring service members who protected our county, its also time to show appreciation to our Mid-South heroes that protect us in the city.
Work is set to start soon on a major renovation project at Bartlett High School, with a big component focused on making students safer. New renderings show how the $60 million-dollar plan will transform the high school. It will include upgraded common areas, as well as a new library, cafeteria and auditorium. "Parts of this campus are over a hundred years old," said Jason Sykes, Bartlett City Schools' communications, volunteer & outreach coordinator. "We have not
In an earlier Breakdown video, we told you about the process that causes lightning and how powerful a bolt is when it strikes the ground. In this episode of the Breakdown, we will discuss thunder and answer the question of, can you have thunder without lightning? First, a quick recap on lightning: a bolt of lightning is as hot as 54,000 degrees Fahrenheit--that is more than five times hotter than the surface of the sun! The air around the bolt heats up rapidly and it
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
