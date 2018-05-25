Frontier flight passengers stranded overnight at MEM after mechanical issues

Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis on Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.

Memphis International Airport PIO Glen Thomas said Frontier flight 1514 was three hours late leaving San Antonio and was diverted because of a mechanical issue.

The flight arrived around 7 p.m., and shortly before 10 p.m., passengers learned they would not be flown out until Saturday morning at the earliest.

Thomas said the building maintenance staff will be on standby with mattresses and blankets if any passengers opt to spend the night.

The passengers landed safely in Washington D.C. Saturday morning.

