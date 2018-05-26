Cyclists protest Peabody Place decision

With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a second line procession down Peabody Place on Friday night.

Bike enthusiasts were protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project.

"Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director Sylvia Crum said.

Last year, the city transformed a stretch of Peabody Place.

An artist painted the street bright colors, tables and landscaping were installed to make it pedestrian friendly, and bike lanes were added.

But city leaders said last week, the project wasn't successful, so the street will return to the way it was before the experiment.

Crum disputes that, saying a city engineer shared data from Memphis Police Department that showed in the initial months of the project it was successful.

"For the first time in that six-month period, there had been on Peabody Place no injuries or deaths from a car crash and that had not been true for the previous four years," Crum said.

Bike lovers can find consolation in the fact that Explore Bike Share arrived Wednesday, where 600 bikes were set up at 60 stations around town.

Bike lanes still criss cross the city.

"Things like bicycle lanes, pedestrian plazas, intersections where it's easier to get across the road safely, that makes our city more livable," Crum said.

