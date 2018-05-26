Mid-South scouts place 42,000 American flags on veterans' graves - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South scouts place 42,000 American flags on veterans' graves

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Brandon Richard
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

On Memorial Day weekend, area scouts placed 42,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Memphis National Cemetery.

"The willingness of some to give their lives never fails to invoke in us the sense of wonder and mystery," Shelby County Commissioner Steve Basar said.

The hallowed grounds of the Memphis National Cemetery is the final resting place for many who served.

"As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as god gives life to this nation," Basar said.

Over 1,000 area scouts participated in today's event.

"It made me realize freedom is amazing that we have, you know, because some countries just don't have freedom period, but we do and that's because of these people," Ruben Applewhite, a boy scout, said.

They also honored one of their own. Longtime scout leader "Scotty" Garner joined them in spirit this year.

"Unfortunately last year a DUI driver took his life," Garner's father, who goes by Bear Garner, said. "That means so much to us as a family, for him to be honored by our friends and family, it means the world to us."

And honoring those who risked life and limb fighting for their country meant the world to Scotty.

