901Fest caps off the Memphis in May festivities

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Saturday afternoon Memphians filled Tom Lee Park by the river to celebrate everything 901.

Local food vendors cooked up hot Memphis favorites, like the Say Cheese food truck.

While the younger crowd got out their energy in Knockerball, Memphians and local businesses alike said they think this third annual event with a positive local focus is a great idea.

"We love it. We love seeing other local businesses like ourselves and obviously like local food and things like that. Yeah it's a lot of fun," Regan Edwards, from Memphis Escape Rooms, said.

"I really, really enjoy this event to close out Memphis in May. I think we're highlighting everything Memphis from music to food to games and etc. So I think it's really, really great," Memphian Erica Barnes said.

The fun was interrupted for only a little over a half hour when lightning and rain forced people to evacuate.

"As soon as they told us to leave, the wind picked up, then the rain picked up, then it really picked up and then it picked up some more," Memphian Terrance Haynes said.

But the crowd and the fun returned when the gates reopened for the air show.

The main attraction was the local music headliners 8Ball and MJG and Southern Avenue.

"It's good, really good. That's what we came for," Les Smith, who's visiting from Illinois, said.

Organizers said this somewhat newer event drew thousands and they hope it continues to grow.

This isn't just the end of 901Fest, it's the end of Memphis in May, and organizers said they're very happy with the turnout and the way this year's events went.

