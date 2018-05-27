$60M renovation project unveiled for Bartlett High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$60M renovation project unveiled for Bartlett High School

(Source: Bartlett City Schools) (Source: Bartlett City Schools)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Work is set to start soon on a major renovation project at Bartlett High School, with a big component focused on making students safer.

New renderings show how the $60 million plan will transform the high school. It will include upgraded common areas, as well as a new library, cafeteria, and auditorium.

"Parts of this campus are over a hundred years old," said Jason Sykes, Bartlett City Schools' communications, volunteer, & outreach coordinator. "We have not had any major renovation on this campus in 40 years."

Sykes said the district spent two years coming up with plans.

"We surveyed parents. We surveyed teachers. We held community forums," said Sykes. "So, this project is a culmination of a lot of studies over a two-year period."

With school security a growing concern nationwide, Sykes said the safety of students is a big part of the renovations.

The plan calls for limiting entrances to the school for students and visitors.

"High schools today all across the country, that's one of the things that they really want to have--a campus that's secure with one entry point," said Sykes.

In addition, buildings will be connected to each other, so students won't have to go outside throughout the day.

"Not only is it going to be a renewed sense of pride for the students and faculty at the school, but also the community as a whole," said Sykes.

The renovations will allow the school to accommodate more than 2,250 students, which Sykes said will be a major benefit, with the area expected to grow over the next few years.

The renovation will be paid for, in part, through a property tax increase, which has already been approved. The school and city will also chip in to help pay for the project.

A ground-breaking ceremony will be held on Monday, June 4th at 5 p.m. outside the main entrance.

For more information about the project, visit BuiltForBarlett.com

  BREAKDOWN: Can you have thunder without lightning?

    In an earlier Breakdown video, we told you about the process that causes lightning and how powerful a bolt is when it strikes the ground. In this episode of the Breakdown, we will discuss thunder and answer the question of, can you have thunder without lightning? First, a quick recap on lightning: a bolt of lightning is as hot as 54,000 degrees Fahrenheit--that is more than five times hotter than the surface of the sun! The air around the bolt heats up rapidly and it...

  The one year anniversary of Memphis in May-hem

    May 27 marks the one year anniversary of a devastating wind storm that struck Memphis and the Mid-South and was later dubbed Memphis in May-hem.  On the evening of Saturday May 27 a line of strong storms moved southeast out of southern Missouri and into northeastern Arkansas.  The day had been very warm and muggy and was ripe for fueling any storms that entered the area.  This was also the final day of festivities in Downtown Memphis at Tom Lee for Memphis In May a...

  Woman who partially lost eye sight during brain surgery opens boutique

    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5. During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind. 

