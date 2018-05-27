Memphis police officers play Shelby County deputies in AutoZone - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis police officers play Shelby County deputies in AutoZone Park softball game

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Chris Luther
AutoZone Park (Source: WMC Action News 5) AutoZone Park (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's a battle featuring Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

"Battle of the Badges" pits officers and deputies against each other in a softball game. It is part of the Memphis Redbirds' Mid-South Heroes Weekend.

WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer hosted the game, along with the Redbirds' Peter Fleischer.

The game gave those who serve and protect a chance to relax and have a good time. 

"Enjoy the city we live in instead of always worrying about protecting it. It's an amazing thing to be out here in the first place. Playing on this field where a number of great players have come through," Sgt. Mickey Keaton, with SCSO, said.

It could be the beginning of a dynasty for MPD as they beat SCSO for the second year in a row by a final of 13-4, hoisting the trophy again. 

On Memorial Day weekend, the game brought our law enforcement community together, and all the officers keep their fallen brothers and those in the armed forces in their mind during a moment of silence when the game ended.

"It's a great day to honor all the men and women in our armed forces and myself, I'm a retired Air Force for 20 years," Jason Bledsoe, with MPD, said.

It was a day for fun, with underlying respect and honor, and next year, the sheriffs' team will be fighting for more softball respect after two straight losses.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

