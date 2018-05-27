Woman who partially lost eye sight during brain surgery opens boutique

Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5.

During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind.

Williams said after watching her life flash before her eyes, she was motivated to follow her passion in fashion, adopting the motto: die with memories and not dreams.

"Sometimes you go through things so that you can help others who may not be as strong as you," Williams said. "We all have dreams that we want to do and want to accomplish because of circumstances we have chosen not to pursue those things, and later on in life what happens is we are regretful."

She recently launched a consulting and clothing boutique: Dominique Lashae--representing both her middle names after she said her parents couldn't choose just one.

"What I've learned is entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted," she said.

She's always had an eye for fashion with a focus on sophistication.

"It's getting hot outside so people want to wear less, but you know, I have an 11-year-old daughter so I want to give her options to say you don't have to be over exposed to be sexy, and you can still turn heads. You can still make people do a double take, you know, and still walk into a meeting and everybody stands up when they see you," Williams said.

She hosts pop-up shops around town but she eventually wants to open a store front.

"I have sizes from extra small to 3X, so I want to let everybody know no matter your body type, no matter what you look like, you can still be sophisticated and sexy," Williams said. "I'm so, so happy that a lot of Memphians have been really supportive of my dream and my vision."

Her goal is to leave a legacy, inspiring people to look and feel their best from the inside out.

"Everything is superficial and about how you look and things like that so when you put your heart into something, I was always taught whatever you put your hands on should be a reflection of you. You should leave an imprint so deep that people will know Terrica was here," Williams said.

Click here to support Williams' vision.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.