Woman who partially lost eye sight during brain surgery opens bo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman who partially lost eye sight during brain surgery opens boutique

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerica Phillips
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5.

During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind.

Williams said after watching her life flash before her eyes, she was motivated to follow her passion in fashion, adopting the motto: die with memories and not dreams.

"Sometimes you go through things so that you can help others who may not be as strong as you," Williams said. "We all have dreams that we want to do and want to accomplish because of circumstances we have chosen not to pursue those things, and later on in life what happens is we are regretful."

She recently launched a consulting and clothing boutique: Dominique Lashae--representing both her middle names after she said her parents couldn't choose just one. 

"What I've learned is entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted," she said.

She's always had an eye for fashion with a focus on sophistication.

"It's getting hot outside so people want to wear less, but you know, I have an 11-year-old daughter so I want to give her options to say you don't have to be over exposed to be sexy, and you can still turn heads. You can still make people do a double take, you know, and still walk into a meeting and everybody stands up when they see you," Williams said.

She hosts pop-up shops around town but she eventually wants to open a store front.

"I have sizes from extra small to 3X, so I want to let everybody know no matter your body type, no matter what you look like, you can still be sophisticated and sexy," Williams said. "I'm so, so happy that a lot of Memphians have been really supportive of my dream and my vision."

Her goal is to leave a legacy, inspiring people to look and feel their best from the inside out.

"Everything is superficial and about how you look and things like that so when you put your heart into something, I was always taught whatever you put your hands on should be a reflection of you. You should leave an imprint so deep that people will know Terrica was here," Williams said.

Click here to support Williams' vision.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Study ranks best states for military retirees

    Study ranks best states for military retirees

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:04:19 GMT
    (Source: Ramstein AFB)(Source: Ramstein AFB)
    (Source: Ramstein AFB)(Source: Ramstein AFB)

    With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

    More >>

    With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

    More >>

  • Three teens injured in Lakeland shooting

    Three teens injured in Lakeland shooting

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:35:44 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three teens were shot in Lakeland late Sunday night.  The shooting happened at a party on Melwood Oak Drive, off Seediwck Road near I-40. Two of the teen boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported in non-critical condition.  The suspects got away in a white Chrysler 200.  Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three teens were shot in Lakeland late Sunday night.  The shooting happened at a party on Melwood Oak Drive, off Seediwck Road near I-40. Two of the teen boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported in non-critical condition.  The suspects got away in a white Chrysler 200.  Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Double shooting injures man, teen

    Double shooting injures man, teen

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:34:51 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Frayser.  The shooting happened at 1751 Gowan Drive late Sunday night.  Three people were hurt including a man and a pregnant woman. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.  An 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be okay. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.  Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Frayser.  The shooting happened at 1751 Gowan Drive late Sunday night.  Three people were hurt including a man and a pregnant woman. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.  An 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be okay. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.  Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly