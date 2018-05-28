Double shooting injures man, teen

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened on Gowan Drive late Sunday night.

Two people were hurt including a man who was shot in his arm and back. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet near her eye.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

