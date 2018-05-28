Double shooting injures man, teen

With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.More >>
With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three teens were shot in Lakeland late Sunday night. The shooting happened at a party on Melwood Oak Drive, off Seediwck Road near I-40. Two of the teen boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported in non-critical condition. The suspects got away in a white Chrysler 200. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three teens were shot in Lakeland late Sunday night. The shooting happened at a party on Melwood Oak Drive, off Seediwck Road near I-40. Two of the teen boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported in non-critical condition. The suspects got away in a white Chrysler 200. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Frayser. The shooting happened at 1751 Gowan Drive late Sunday night. Three people were hurt including a man and a pregnant woman. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition. An 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be okay. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Frayser. The shooting happened at 1751 Gowan Drive late Sunday night. Three people were hurt including a man and a pregnant woman. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition. An 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be okay. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
It's a battle featuring Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department.More >>
It's a battle featuring Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5. During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind.More >>
Terrica Williams first shared her story six months ago on WMC Action News 5. During emergency brain surgery, doctors removed a tumor which left her partially blind.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The event coordinator says the anthem is typically only played before the first game of the day, but going forward, they will play it at every game.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>