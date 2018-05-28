Double shooting injures man, teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Double shooting injures man, teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Frayser. 

The shooting happened on Gowan Drive late Sunday night. 

Two people were hurt including a man who was shot in his arm and back. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet near her eye. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

