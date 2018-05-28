Three teens injured in Lakeland shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Three teens injured in Lakeland shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three teens were shot in Lakeland late Sunday night. 

The shooting happened at a party on Melwood Oak Drive, off Seediwck Road near I-40.

Two of the teen boys were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was transported in non-critical condition. 

The suspects got away in a white Chrysler 200. 

Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker released the following statement on the shooting: 

We are all shocked about the shooting incident that occurred between non-Lakeland residents at a local HOA clubhouse. Apparently this group was able to use a residents name to rent the facility for a “Sweet Sixteen Party.” A large group of teens predominantly from Cordova and Germantown High Schools attended. Gang members, who were refused entry, returned to their vehicle and began shooting at guests. Sources at the scene reported 3 shot with 2 in critical condition. 

