Study ranks best states for military retirees

With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The categories range from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Best for Military Retirees:

  1. Florida
  2. Virginia
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Alabama
  5. South Carolina
  6. Maine
  7. South Dakota
  8. Alaska
  9. Idaho
  10. Texas

To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

Memorial Day 2018 Facts:

102 – Number of members in the 115th Congress who have served in the U.S. military

25 – Number of American cities that have claimed to be the birthplace of Memorial Day

818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total)

20 to 80 Percent Off – Discounts shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales

$139+ Million – Estimated value of items that will be lost this Memorial Day weekend

To see the full infographic, click here.

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:44:43 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/jessagillaspie)(Source: Facebook/jessagillaspie)

    A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:03:20 GMT
    The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)

    Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...

