Study ranks best states for military retirees

With May being Military Appreciation Month and significant military pension changes taking effect this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The categories range from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Best for Military Retirees:

Florida Virginia New Hampshire Alabama South Carolina Maine South Dakota Alaska Idaho Texas

To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

Memorial Day 2018 Facts:

102 – Number of members in the 115th Congress who have served in the U.S. military

25 – Number of American cities that have claimed to be the birthplace of Memorial Day

818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total)

20 to 80 Percent Off – Discounts shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales

$139+ Million – Estimated value of items that will be lost this Memorial Day weekend

To see the full infographic, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.