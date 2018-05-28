Memorial Day Run at Overton Park honors the fallen

Dozens of people took to the Memphis streets for a Memorial Day run on Monday morning.

The Memorial Day Run at Overton Park brought together people of all ages as they remembered our fallen soldiers on the holiday.

"I'm grateful for people who fought for our freedom," 5-year-old William Pace said.

Despite his age, William is already confident to perform in front of big crowds. He performed the National Anthem before the run.

For runner Julian Williams, events like this give him a chance to honor those who have sacrificed everything.

"To me personally, [Memorial Day] just means remembering what those who fought for our freedom, gave their lives," Williams said.

But it also represented a chance to honor those who have served and are still living, live Navy veteran James Isabel.

The 92-year-old's memories of World War II are still fresh.

"I probably saw 15 to 20 killed both sides within three or four minutes on that first day," Isabel said.

He said he wished more people paused to pay respects on days like this.

"I don't think there's as many that appreciate it as they should," he said.

Included in that group, he said, are our nation's leaders.

"We should never have wars. The politicians ought to sit down and work it out," Isabel said.

They all agree we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who served the country and gave their all.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.