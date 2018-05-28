Masked men rob Ubee's at gunpoint

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men they said robbed Ubee's on Sunday morning.

Police said the men entered the restaurant on South Highland Street at 4:30 a.m. wearing black hoodies and ski masks. They were also armed with handguns.

Police said the suspects forced the employees to the floor and stole cash.

After grabbing the money, the two men took off in a white early 2000s Nissan Altima with a missing front passenger's side hubcap.

"It’s a really safe part of town,” said Memphian Trey Stafford. “It's surprising to hear stuff like that happens. Stuff happens everywhere."

Police say it was about an hour and a half after closing when two men in ski masks robbed an employee at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walk up to the entrance to the Ubee’s. The suspects took the money and fled in possibly a white 4-door Chevrolet Sedan. That sedan would have been parked right outside the front door.

An employee at Ubee’s would only say everyone was safe but had no further comment.

"I D.J. on the strip all the time,” said Ryan Haskett. “This part of town is awesome. It’s growing. It’s vibrant. It's extremely safe."

If you know anything about this crime, call MPD.

