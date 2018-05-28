Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other

A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.

The hilarious moment has been seen thousands of times on Facebook.

Jessa Gillaspie posted a video of the moment where she and Becky McCabe both brought rings to the zoo.

As she got down on one knee, another ring enters the picture as they both planned to propose on the same day!

The couple said they chose the zoo because it was the location of their first date.

Jessa said neither knew about the other's plans.

They hope to get married next summer.

