Blytheville students picked to receive national scholarships

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Kayla Perry (L) and Anika Mittal (R) (Source: WMC Action News 5) Kayla Perry (L) and Anika Mittal (R) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WMC) -

The KIPP school in Blytheville announced not one but two high school seniors were among 30 students in the nation to receive a special scholarship.

Anika Mittal and Kayla Perry received the 2018 Dave Goldberg Scholarship.

They were selected from nearly 350 applicants nationwide.

The scholarship program was established last year to support KIPP graduating seniors who've demonstrated leadership and achievement.

"It's exciting because of the amount of support they are about to provide it's very encouraging especially as we move into this new step in our journey," Anika said.

The pair was part of KIPP Blytheville's first class of graduating seniors ever.

The school started with just 5th graders back in 2010.

