Southaven funeral home honors fallen on Memorial Day

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Several Mid-South veterans were honored for their service for Memorial Day.

The service took place at Twin Oaks Funeral Home in Southaven.

One retired Marine spoke about the importance of remembering those who lost their lives while serving.

"We are blessed to have lived in an amazing country," Lt. Colonel Gregg Johnson said. "And this country has been preserved and kept by those who have come before us and have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Members from Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops took part in the ceremony.

It was the 24th annual Memorial Day service at Twin Oaks.

