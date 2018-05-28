Fallen vets remembered with West TN Veterans Cemetery

Fallen heroes were honored at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

Monday morning, hundreds of people gathered for the annual service.

The event began with a fly over as veterans and their families from every branch of the Armed Forces were honored.

Several World War II vets were asked to stand and be honored in a special moment during the service.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was General Harry Montgomery, who had an important message for all Americans.

"Memorial Day is different. We should observe and reflect rather than celebrate. That's the difference," he said.

Keith Lewis, a member of the Tennessee National Guard, backed up that sentiment.

"As General Montgomery said, it's important that we remember," Lewis said. "And it's OK if we go our and celebrate and have fun and go to the lake, but we need to have a part of us to remember why we are here and how we are here and the reason that our men and women did what they did for us."

