1 year later, Memphis remembers massive Memorial Day weekend storm damage

It's been one year since a massive windstorm on Memorial Day weekend tore through the Mid-South, downing hundreds of trees and power lines.

Neighbors in one community said they still see signs of the damage every day and they want something done.

Memorial Day 2018 is quite calmer than Memorial Day 2017. In Midtown, you wouldn't know McLean Avenue was a mess this time last year.

But across town, it's still a mess.

“I'm wondering if somebody is going to fix it or come out and do anything to it,” said Dorothy Shorter.

Shorter and her neighbors on Creighton Avenue in Oakhaven said they can't believe nobody has removed a huge tree from one of the houses.

“It's crazy,” said Kandace Hamilton.

WMC5 talked to Hamilton last year when debris narrowly missed the house she and her mother live in. One year later their yard is clear, but the one next door isn't – and they're worried.

“I don't think anyone has been over here to look and see what they can do to get the tree off the house,” Hamilton said.

“You don't know what's going to get in there or anything,” Shorter said.

Oakhaven residents said their neighborhood was hit hard, with power out for days.

In fact, the Memorial Day Weekend storm last year was the third largest power outage for Shelby County with reports of almost 200,000 customers out at one time.

Memphis City Council commissioned a task force to come up with ways to improve customer interaction with MLGW in similar storms.

“It's not good to have an empty house,” Shorter said.

Back on Creighton Avenue, Hamilton said her mother has called 311 to report the tree and the vacant unkept property to no avail. They said the house has been empty for two years.

“Thank God what happened last year didn't happen this year,” Hamilton said.

WMC5 reached out to the city to see what can be done about the tree. A spokesperson said if the tree fell on private property, the owner of the property is responsible for removal and disposal.

The city will research the address Tuesday and determine if there has been any code enforcement activity.

The Shelby County Property Assessor's website shows the owner is based in Brentwood, Tennessee near Nashville, but a phone number wasn’t available.

