Gas prices continue to rise as drivers travel for holiday

If you've been driving lately, you've likely noticed that gas prices have gone up.

The bad news? Don't look for relief any time soon.

An estimated 36 million Americans hit the road over Memorial Day weekend, many feeling the climbing gas prices.

"This happens every summer," Jerry Fisher said.

But this summer AAA said the average price per gallon has jumped more than 50 cents compared to this time last year...and that extra cash adds up.

"The gas prices have gotten outrageous," Darrell Perry said.

In Memphis, the GasBuddy app found the cheapest gas at Sam's Club and Costco for $2.54 per gallon.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.97, up six cents from last week.

Soaring prices have drivers shopping around to save any bit they can.

"I shop around, and I find reasonable prices," Perry said.

Experts said the high gas prices didn't deter holiday travelers.

The three day weekend saw the highest volume of people on the road since 2005.

But as many Americans return to work on Tuesday, drivers will continue to find ways to save with no end in sight to soaring gas prices.

"I try to keep my air down in the car and they said change the air filter in the car, so keep that normal. And it helps a lot," Perry said.

To check out the latest gas prices, click here.

