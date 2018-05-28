University of Memphis will offer free tuition for spouses, children of fallen soldiers

Children and spouses of service members who were killed or seriously wounded in active duty will soon be able to go to University of Memphis for free.

Starting this fall, the university will not charge tuition for the Tennessee recipients of the Folds of Honor scholarship.

The national program is open to college students under the age of 24 and military spouses of any age as long as they do not remarry.

The UofM is already recognized as one of the top schools that support student veterans.

