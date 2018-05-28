University of Memphis will offer free tuition for spouses, child - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

University of Memphis will offer free tuition for spouses, children of fallen soldiers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Children and spouses of service members who were killed or seriously wounded in active duty will soon be able to go to University of Memphis for free.

Starting this fall, the university will not charge tuition for the Tennessee recipients of the Folds of Honor scholarship.

The national program is open to college students under the age of 24 and military spouses of any age as long as they do not remarry.

The UofM is already recognized as one of the top schools that support student veterans.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other

    Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:44:43 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/jessagillaspie)(Source: Facebook/jessagillaspie)

    A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.

    More >>

    A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.

    More >>

  • Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

    Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:03:20 GMT
    The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)

    Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...

    More >>

    Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly