WWII veteran reflects on D-Day; prepares to celebrate 100th birthday

More than $20 million raised, and $2 million left to go. Even when they raise enough money, the West Tennessee Veterans Home could be waitlisted for years.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for two men they said robbed Ubee's on Sunday morning.More >>
Children and spouses of service members who were killed or seriously wounded in active duty will soon be able to go to University of Memphis for free.More >>
If you've been driving lately, you've likely noticed that gas prices have gone up.More >>
Fallen heroes were honored at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.More >>
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
