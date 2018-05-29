BREAKDOWN: The difference between a subtropical & tropical system

Workers have broken ground on a new automotive technician school in Memphis.More >>
Memphis, Light, Gas and Water crews will work on three areas across the city for gas line repair work until the end of August.More >>
A new effort to pump up minority-owned businesses in Memphis has earned the backing of the city, FedEx, and Christian Brothers University.More >>
President Donald Trump made his third trip to Nashville since entering office.More >>
Starbucks employees took part in a learning session Tuesday afternoon on race, bias and what the company calls "the building of a diverse welcoming company."More >>
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.More >>
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Two students were arrested on weapons charges after five Pender County schools went into lockdown due to a threat Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.More >>
A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43.More >>
In two days time, a statue depicting Jesus Christ and accompanying artwork will be removed from a well-known church in the Midlands. But the artist who created the work over a decade ago is not pleased.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
