With millennials today making up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce yet earning 20 percent less than Baby Boomers did at the same age, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best & Worst States for Millennials.

In order to determine the most livable places for this generation, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key areas, including percentage of millennials, average monthly earnings for millennials, and millennial unemployment rate.

Best States for Millennials:

District of Columbia North Dakota Minnesota Massachusetts Iowa Wisconsin Utah Nebraska Colorado South Dakota

Best vs. Worst:

The District of Columbia has the highest share of millennials, 34.98 percent, which is 1.7 times higher than in Maine, the lowest at 20.00 percent.

North Dakota has the lowest share of millennials living with their parents, 15.63 percent, which is 2.9 times lower than in New Jersey, the highest at 45.49 percent.

Minnesota has the highest millennial homeownership rate, 48.48 percent, which is 2.3 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 20.73 percent.

The District of Columbia has the highest average monthly earnings for millennials, $5,049, which is two times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest at $2,487.

North Dakota has the lowest millennial unemployment rate, 3.70 percent, which is four times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 14.90 percent.

