$1,200 t-shirt shirt is here, because fashion

Have you ever worn a t-shirt and wished you were wearing another shirt?

Not because it's cold...because FASHION.

Balenciaga, a luxury fashion brand in Spain, is selling just the item for you.

It's called the t-shirt shirt, and that's about all you need to know.

The stylish indigo shirt is accompanied by a long sleeved button up that hangs from the front of the shirt.

The shirt is advertised as having "two wearing options," so if you'd prefer the long sleeved version, go ahead.

And the retail price? Don't worry about it. This bad boy retails for only a crisp $1,200.

Click here to hurry up and snag one before they're all gone.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.