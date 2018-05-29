4 Mid-South kids compete in national spelling bee

Four Mid-South kids are participating in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This year's event kicks off Tuesday with a total of 519 spellers taking their talents to Washington D.C.

Taylor Kearby of Briarcrest Christian Middle School, Marcus Cohn of Lausanne Collegiate School, Mark Hieatt of Memphis University School, and Misha Agrawal of Houston Middle School are all representing the Mid-South.

Best of luck to our local spellers!

