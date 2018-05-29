U of M’s Tiger Lane to get tailgating upgrade

It's not your father's tailgate anymore.

This football season, Memphis Tiger fans will have the option to turn their tailgate parties into something they may have only dreamed about -- with big screen TVs and personal bellhops.

Starting this fall, when fans visit Tiger Lane they'll have the option to take their tailgating experience to a whole new level.

Like everyone else around five years ago, Todd Kucinski remembers what tailgating looked like at U of M home football games.

Getting people to show up was a struggle.

“Thirty minutes before the game, you could kind of drive up, find your spot and walk into the game,” Kucinski said.

The Tigers have come a long way since then, both on and off the field.

This fall, fans hanging out on Tiger Lane will get to enjoy something else.

“We have an opportunity to enhance and take it to the next level, the tailgating experience,” Kucinski said.

U of M Athletics and Learfield's Tigers Sports Properties announced a new partnership with Blockparty, a hospitality entertainment company focused on sports fans.

The new partnership means Tigers fans and fans from opposing teams will have the option to order tents, fencing, outdoor furniture, ice coolers, even bellhop service and big screen TVs.

“With the direction of Tigers football and the fan experience, it's basically trying to make it a turnkey experience to add on to their current tailgate setup,” Kucinski said.

Kucinski said fans won't have to worry about the setup, because someone else will do all the work.

Other schools like Mizzou and SMU have similar options for their fans.

Depending on its popularity in Memphis, more services could be added in the future.

Fans will be able to purchase Blockparty's tailgating packages starting in June.

