Tennessee the worst state for child obesity, study shows

Tennessee is officially the worst state for child obesity, according to one study.

Data collected by The Commonwealth Fund measured the weight of children ages 10 to 17 throughout the country.

Tennessee ranks 51st in the country. Mississippi was slightly better at 48, and Arkansas ranked 38.

Experts blame a society that continues to push junk food despite overwhelming evidence about its dangers, and the lack of access to exercise.

Click here to check out the full study.

