Justin Timberlake in Memphis for concert Wednesday

Grammy Award winner and Memphis native Justin Timberlake is headed home this week.

Timberlake is bringing his Man of the Woods Tour to FedExForum on Wednesday.

It's one of his last U.S. city stops before he heads off to Europe.

“Man of the Woods” is a self-reflective look at Timberlake's journey into fatherhood, and offers personal insight into his life experiences.

There are limited tickets still available if you want to catch his amazing show Wednesday night.

If you can't make the show, J.T. will be back in Memphis in January.

