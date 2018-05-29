U of M joins national drone testing program

University of Memphis has a new partnership with Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

The partnership will support a national pilot project to fully integrate drones into air traffic and establish guidelines for their use.

The airport authority was one of 10 participants selected from 150 applicants for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program.

This agreement will allow research on the use of drones in different scenarios.

