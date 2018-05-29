$7M hotel planned on South Main

Plans to turn the former Memphis College of Art graduate school into a hotel are underway.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a $7 million building permit was filed to turn the building on South Main Street into a 79-room hotel with two restaurants and 1,400 square feet of meeting space and a gym.

The project also includes renovation of a building on South Front Street.

The building is expected to have 5,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Construction is expected to begin in July and is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

