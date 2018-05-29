MLGW performing repair work on multiple streets

Before you get out on the road, there are some traffic alerts you should be aware of.

Memphis, Light, Gas and Water crews will work on three areas across the city for gas line repair work until the end of August.

Allenby Road from Farmington Road to Westfair Circle, Georgia Avenue at Hernando Street, and South Yates Road from Poplar Avenue to Shady Grove Road will all be affected.

Some lanes will be impacted at each site, but there will be at least one lane of traffic flow in each direction for the majority of the time.

