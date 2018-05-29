MS primary elections nearing

Voters in Mississippi are set to head to the polls in one week to choose their candidate in primary elections across the state.

Voting day is Tuesday, June 5, and it's an important one. It's all about Mississippi's congressmen and Mississippi's United States senator.

If you live in North Mississippi, there is one U.S. Senate seat and one U.S. House of Representatives seat per district up for grabs in the primary.

For example, if you live in Southaven, you have to choose which primary to vote in--Democrat or Republican.

Then, you have two questions: Who do you want for U.S. Senator, and who do you want for Congress.

The primary winners will face off in the general election on November 6.

Click here for more information on how to vote.

Click here to find out where your polling place is.

