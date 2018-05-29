Memphis-area Starbucks close Tuesday for racial bias training

President Donald Trump made his third trip to Nashville since entering office.More >>
The Shelby County School system's billion dollar budget includes funding to beef up school security and improve mental health services for students.More >>
One missing report is holding up the investigation into a deadly Southaven police shooting.More >>
Some days, you end up putting in a lot of work to get something done. Other days, everything falls right into place and works itself out.More >>
Memphis, Light, Gas and Water crews will work on three areas across the city for gas line repair work until the end of August.More >>
The suspects face charges of conspiracy and committing lewd and lascivious acts on minors.More >>
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer. Now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
