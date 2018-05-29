President Trump visits Nashville for rally, fundraiser

President Donald Trump made his third trip to Nashville since entering office.

Doors opened at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium at 4 p.m.

Before the rally started at 7 p.m., President Trump visited a private fundraiser for U.S. Rep Marsha Blackburn.

Congresswoman Blackburn is in a tight race with former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen to fill Senator Bob Corker's seat.

People started lining up for the rally a full 24 hours before the doors opened. American flags were waving, and there was even a band set up playing music for the crowd.

With a full five months before the general election, President Trump used this rally in an effort to help the GOP keep control of the Senate.

President Trump spoke a lot on his tough stance on immigration, creating jobs and building the border wall, a wall that he still insists will be paid for by Mexico.

It's the kind of talk supporters were willing to camp outside for more than 24 hours in order to hear.

"He's very blunt, not a politician and that is something that is needed,” said Daniel Ingersoll.

"I'm a supporter of a lot he does, not a whole lot of what he says,” said Andrew Langford. “Well, he uses a lot of divisive rhetoric. I think that can be bad for the country, but I do like his toughness."

But not everyone was there to support the 45th president.

Many stood outside the auditorium protesting the president's trip to the Music City.

Considering how close the race for Senator Bob Corker's seat in the Senate, this very well may not be the president's last visit to Tennessee.

