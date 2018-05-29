Suspect drives to police department parking lot, tries hiding inside lobby

Some days, you end up putting in a lot of work to get something done.

Other days, everything falls right into place and works itself out.

The Oxford Police Department had one of the latter on Tuesday when a suspect on the run tried hiding inside their building.

Yes, you read that correctly – the police department building.

On their Twitter page, the department said officers were pursuing a suspect with a stolen vehicle out in the county.

The suspect then drove into the police department's parking lot and jumped out of the car.

Police said the suspect then ran inside their lobby – that’s right, inside the Oxford Police Department – and tried to hide inside a bathroom.

The tweet doesn’t say how the pursuit ended, but we’re pretty sure we can guess.

“Just another Tuesday in law enforcement,” the tweet finished.

If only every case was as easy to solve.

WMC5 has reached out to Oxford Police Department for more details

