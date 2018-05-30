Mitchell set to join Hardaway's staff at Memphis

Get ready to put a bow tie on the final assistant coach position for Memphis Tigers basketball.

Former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell said he will be in the Bluff City Tuesday to meet with Penny Hardaway and complete his paperwork for the 3rd and final assistant coach job.

Speaking on 92.9 ESPN radio, Mitchell, a former NBA player himself who spent eight years on the court, said he spoke with Hardaway at a golf outing and expressed interest in getting into college coaching.

Mitchell served as head coach of the Toronto Raptors for 5 years, winning NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2007.

Currently an analyst on NBA TV, Mitchell also coached on the AAU Circuit, and has coached the US Virgin Islands team since 2015.

