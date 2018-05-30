Man wanted for robbing Captain D's in Bartlett

Bartlett Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing Captain D's.

The robbery happened Monday evening at the restaurant on Highway 64.

Police said the man entered the store, placed an order and flashed a pistol as he was handed his food.

He then went around the counter and stole $160 from the register.

If you know who committed this crime, call Bartlett PD.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.