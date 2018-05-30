TN lawmaker: Pornography the 'root cause' of school shootings

Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black said pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings.

Black made the comments during a listening session about the spike in school shootings with a group of ministers in Clarksville, Tennessee.

"Pornography. It's available. It's available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there's pornography there," she said.

When asked for a response, Black's office doubled down on the answer with the following statement:

"I think the context is pretty clear. Diane believes the breakdown of families and communities plays a significant role in instances of school violence. She believes one of the greatest dangers facing Tennessee is a loss of Christian values. As governor, she will fight to keep our values strong and our children safe. "

Black has served as a U.S. Representative in Tennessee since 2011.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.