Sherra Wright receives $20M bond

Sherra Wright appears before a Memphis judge for the first time. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Accused murderer Sherra Wright received a $20 million bond Wednesday morning.

The judge said Wright's inappropriate behavior in jail added to her bond amount. It was revealed in court that Wright has has several incidents in jail including, cursing out jailers, stripping off her clothes, flooding toilets, and illegally passing food around to other inmates.

Wright, the ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, was charged in Wright's 2010 murder along with Billy Turner.

Turner received a $15 million bond earlier this month.

They both will be back in court July 11th.

