Hernando DeSoto bridge to get LED treatment

The Mississippi River will soon get even brighter in Memphis.

The group that decked out the Harahan Bridge in multi-colored lights announced that the Hernando DeSoto bridge will get the same treatment later this year.

The outdated lights on the bridge will be taken down next month and replaced with high-tech, color changing LEDs.

The project will be finished in time for October's River Arts Fest.

