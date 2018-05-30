Person in custody after false report of child in stolen car

A person lied about a car being stolen with a child inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to Bass Pro Shops on Macon Road where a vehicle was reported taken while a 10-year-old girl was inside.

However, police later said nearly an hour later that no child was ever in the stolen car. The person who reported the vehicle stolen is now in police custody.

The car is described as a silver Chevy Impala with dealer tags (possibly DA3135). The car has tinted windows and front passenger side damage.

Officers are searching the area of Carpenter Street and Princeton Avenue where the car may have been spotted.

If you see this car, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.