Man lies about having younger sister to get stolen car back soon - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man lies about having younger sister to get stolen car back sooner

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
DeAngelo Thompson (Source: MPD) DeAngelo Thompson (Source: MPD)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man lied about a car being stolen with his younger sister inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to Bass Pro Shops on Macon Road where a vehicle was reported taken while a 10-year-old girl was reportedly inside.

DeAngelo Thompson initially told investigators that his 10-year-old sister Lakiesha was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

However, police said nearly an hour later that no child was ever in the stolen car, and the 10-year-old sister did not exist. Thompson was arrested and charged with false reporting. 

Thompson told investigators he lied about having a younger sister in the car because he wanted police to get to the scene faster and find his car faster because he had rent money inside the vehicle.

The car is described as a silver Chevy Impala with dealer tags (possibly DA3135). The car has tinted windows and front passenger side damage.

Officers are searching the area of Carpenter Street and Princeton Avenue where the car may have been spotted.

If you see this car, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly