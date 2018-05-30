Man lies about having younger sister to get stolen car back sooner

A man lied about a car being stolen with his younger sister inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to Bass Pro Shops on Macon Road where a vehicle was reported taken while a 10-year-old girl was reportedly inside.

DeAngelo Thompson initially told investigators that his 10-year-old sister Lakiesha was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

However, police said nearly an hour later that no child was ever in the stolen car, and the 10-year-old sister did not exist. Thompson was arrested and charged with false reporting.

Thompson told investigators he lied about having a younger sister in the car because he wanted police to get to the scene faster and find his car faster because he had rent money inside the vehicle.

The car is described as a silver Chevy Impala with dealer tags (possibly DA3135). The car has tinted windows and front passenger side damage.

Officers are searching the area of Carpenter Street and Princeton Avenue where the car may have been spotted.

If you see this car, call 911 immediately.

