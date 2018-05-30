Mississippi Film Office looking for emerging artists - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi Film Office looking for emerging artists

(Source: Flickr) (Source: Flickr)
(WMC) -

The Mississippi Film Office is looking for the next generation of film and video artists.

Starting June 1 and through August 1, applications will be accepted for the Mississippi Filmmakers Grant Program.

The program is aimed at developing emerging Mississippi artists. Filmmakers have one year to complete their film after receiving the grant.  

It is open to filmmakers from the entire state to help fund up to $2,500 for Mississippi made films.

MFA has helped fund over 50 projects in its almost two decades as an organization.

Applications must be received on or before August, 1.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

  • Louisiana father, 4-year-old daughter killed after targeted attack

    Louisiana father, 4-year-old daughter killed after targeted attack

    Source: St. John SheriffSource: St. John Sheriff

    A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.

    More >>

    A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.

    More >>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly