Mississippi Film Office looking for emerging artists

The Mississippi Film Office is looking for the next generation of film and video artists.

Starting June 1 and through August 1, applications will be accepted for the Mississippi Filmmakers Grant Program.

The program is aimed at developing emerging Mississippi artists. Filmmakers have one year to complete their film after receiving the grant.

It is open to filmmakers from the entire state to help fund up to $2,500 for Mississippi made films.

MFA has helped fund over 50 projects in its almost two decades as an organization.

Applications must be received on or before August, 1.

