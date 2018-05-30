Seahawks linebacker returns to Olive Branch, brings check to alma mater

We are sending a high five to Olive Branch native and Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright.

Last Friday, Wright came back to North Mississippi to present a check to the Olive Branch High Schools boys' basketball team.

The check covers the cost of the teams state championship rings.

Wright played basketball, football and was on the track team at Olive Branch and went on to play football at Mississippi State University.

HUGE thanks to OB alum and NFL great @KJ_WRIGHT34 for his donation for our basketball state championship rings!! #OBPride #TeamDCS pic.twitter.com/me27MAZsMU — Olive Branch High School (@OBHSQuistors) May 18, 2018

