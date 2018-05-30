Woman who rented clubhouse for sweet 16 party fears retaliation after shooting

Outrage continues brewing in a Lakeland subdivision after three teens were shot at a sweet 16 party Sunday night.

This story has also taken another turn.

The woman who rented the neighborhood clubhouse for the party for her goddaughter has filed a complaint with the sheriff's office.

She said she now feels threatened by other neighbors.

“It made me go back and I'm like I never made any threats,” said neighbor Christopher McCulley.

McCulley said he was stunned Wednesday morning when he got a call from a friend telling him his name was in the incident report for intimidation.

“I found it laughable, to be honest with you,” McCulley said.

The woman who filed the report Tuesday said she fears retaliation, threats, and harassment from other neighbors in the wake of the party that ended in violence.

Three teens were shot, and the sheriff's office has no suspects.

“It's so hard to believe that you come home to watch basketball and it turns to three people getting shot and pandemonium and it's been like this for days now,” McCulley said.

The woman provided investigators with a summary of McCulley's comment that said, "whoever rented the clubhouse owed the neighborhood answers for the assault."

The woman alleges another neighbor identified her in the private Facebook group for the subdivision.

Then a different neighbor wrote, “put them out on there so everyone knows. Maybe if they have enough pressure on them from the neighborhood they will move."

The woman who filed the report declined to comment on camera Wednesday but said she and her family are victims in the incident as well.

She said they don't know who the people were that shot up the party and asked for privacy.

“We literally live right next to the clubhouse and when there's 25 bullets flying we don't know where they're going, all it takes is one to hit your kid and your kid's dead because of the stupidity of other kids,” McCulley said.

The sheriff's office said at this point there is no confirmation that the incident was gang-related. Security footage in the area is too blurry to use.

Residents said they expect changes in the home owner’s association rental policy for the clubhouse

