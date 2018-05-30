Journalist wins stay of deportation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Journalist wins stay of deportation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Manuel Duran (Source: WMC Action News 5) Manuel Duran (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis journalist Manuel Duran has won a stay of deportation, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Duran was outside 201 Poplar in April during an immigration-related protest when he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Federal authorities were planning to deport Duran on Wednesday.

Duran still faces months in immigration detention while his appeal is pending.

