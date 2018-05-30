Breakdown: Why are outflow boundaries so cool? - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Breakdown: Why are outflow boundaries so cool?

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An outflow boundary, or a gust front as it is sometimes called, is formed when rain-cooled air from the downdraft of a thunderstorm hits the ground and spreads out ahead of a storm or in the direction that the lower level surface winds are flowing. 

This outflow boundary will provide a sudden gust of cooler air for those in its path. 

The outflow boundary can often times be detected on radar.  As it moves along it can lift insects, dust, and debris along its leading edge making it visible as a thin line on the reflectivity setting of a Doppler radar. 

It can sometimes be seen more clearly on the velocity or wind setting of a radar. 

The boundary can also provide lift to warm moist air in advance of it triggering a thin line of brief precipitation over an area as it moves through. 

If the atmosphere unstable enough and there are abundant heat and moisture at the surface, it can give that enough lift to create another thunderstorm cell. 

In most cases, the outflow boundary just provides a brief cool breeze for those in its path.  

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly