Bike sharing group offering free safety classes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bike sharing group offering free safety classes

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In 2008, Bicycling Magazine named Memphis one of the three worst cities in America for bike riders. 

A decade later, Memphis leads the way in the cycling revolution rolling across the country.

A leisurely bike ride through South Memphis fits Yolanda Manning's fitness plan perfectly.  She's dropped 90 pounds so far, and she's ready to peddle off even more using Explore Bike Share.

"So physical activity has definitely been a part of my life," said Manning, "but biking is fairly new.  I'm enjoying it.  I'm going to do 90 days of it, exploring Memphis."

Yolanda invited her friend Noah Morrell along for the ride, and he didn't need much convincing.

"I went to Miami a couple years ago," said Morrell, "and they had bikes like these down there.  I couldn't wait until Memphis got some of these bikes!"

Explore Bike Share launched in Memphis a week ago.  Six-hundred bikes are at 60 stations across the city.  The bike station furthest west is across the Harahan Bridge in Arkansas.

The station located out east is at Semmes and Waverly not far from the Memphis Country Club. 

The station WMC Action News 5 visited Wednesday night is in South Memphis on Jennette Place in front of Knowledge Quest.  And that's where Daniel Gregg was teaching a free bike safety class.

"So I see a lot of people," he said, "come to these classes and they  just want to know how to get on the bicycles."

Gregg is the Education Coordinator for Revolutions Bicycle Coop, a group that pledges to "save the world, one bicycle at a time." 

Revolutions is leading the transformation of Memphis into a community that embraces bike riding.  

Click here for more information about free bike classes.

Gregg moved to Memphis four years ago from Nashville and says the Bluff City is definitely more bicycle friendly.

"Unfortunately, it was a little bit more of a struggle than I'd like to admit," he said.  "I love Nashville, but Memphis seems to be taking to it better than Nashville."

In 2008, Memphis had a mile and a half of bike lanes.  Today, more than 100 miles of bike lanes, shared lanes, paths and trails stretch across Shelby County. 

The birth of the Shelby Farms Greenline in 2010 really put the wheels in motion.  Bike lanes now connect neighborhoods and encourage healthier lifestyles.

"This is for Memphis," said Manning, "and this is for everyone in Memphis, no matter who you are."

"People want to go out," said Morrell, "because it's summertime.  We need to get out and have a little fun!"

You can get a monthly pass for unlimited rides on Explore Bike Share for just $15.  To learn more about how to sign up for the Explore Bike Share program, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly