Justin Timberlake brings tour back home to Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Justin Timberlake brings tour back home to Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A hometown crowd welcomed Justin Timberlake back to Memphis on Wednesday night.

Thousands of fans packed FedExForum for Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" Tour, promoting his new album of that same name.

Fans said they were looking forward to hearing J.T.'s music and seeing his dance moves.

"It's definitely a big deal for the 901,” said fan Jeri Catz. “Everybody loves that Justin Timberlake always comes down. it's always really great and really involved and Justin is always excited to be home.”

The tour heads to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this weekend, then hops across the Atlantic to Paris next week.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

  • Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Buffalo Wild Wings responds to derogatory remark on customer's receipt

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:55:08 GMT
    (Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)(Source: Kay Weston / Facebook)

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

    Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly