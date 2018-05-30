Justin Timberlake brings tour back home to Memphis

A hometown crowd welcomed Justin Timberlake back to Memphis on Wednesday night.

Thousands of fans packed FedExForum for Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" Tour, promoting his new album of that same name.

Fans said they were looking forward to hearing J.T.'s music and seeing his dance moves.

"It's definitely a big deal for the 901,” said fan Jeri Catz. “Everybody loves that Justin Timberlake always comes down. it's always really great and really involved and Justin is always excited to be home.”

The tour heads to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this weekend, then hops across the Atlantic to Paris next week.

