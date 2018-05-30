Tigers' Kyser named to Rimington Watch List - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

U of M Center on List for Best in Nation

Tigers' Kyser named to Rimington Watch List

Drew Kyser (Source: Memphis Athletics) Drew Kyser (Source: Memphis Athletics)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Tigers center Drew Kyser was named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List.

The award is for the college football's top center.

Kyser is a 3-year honoree. He's started 38 of 39 games for Memphis, and anchored an offensive line last season that helped produce 45.5 PPG.

The Tigers open their season September 1 against Mercer at the Liberty Bowl.

Mississippi State's Elgton Jenkins is also on the Riminington Watch List.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly