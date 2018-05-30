Tigers' Kyser named to Rimington Watch List

U of M Center on List for Best in Nation

Memphis Tigers center Drew Kyser was named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List.

The award is for the college football's top center.

Kyser is a 3-year honoree. He's started 38 of 39 games for Memphis, and anchored an offensive line last season that helped produce 45.5 PPG.

The Tigers open their season September 1 against Mercer at the Liberty Bowl.

Mississippi State's Elgton Jenkins is also on the Riminington Watch List.

